Man faces child porn charges after suspicious recording device found in Galesburg home

GALESBURG — A man is in custody after a resident found a suspicious recording device in their Galesburg home.

According to a news release from the City of Galesburg, the Galesburg Police Department responded on July 2 to a Galesburg residence after the resident found a suspicious recording device in the home. Information obtained at the time of the incident indicated that Leonard L. Mitchell, age 59, was a person of interest.

Further investigation resulted in arrest warrants being issued for Mitchell for the offenses of child pornography, and unauthorized video recording and live video transmission with a bond of $250,000.00.

On Thursday, Mitchell turned himself in to police at the Galesburg Police Department. He is currently being held at the Knox County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Man faces child porn charges after recording device found in Galesburg home