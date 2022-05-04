Man faces child sex assault charges

May 3—WILLIMANTIC — An 18- year- old Willimantic resident accused of first- degree sexual assault of a minor was arrested by Willimantic police Saturday.

According to police, Manuel Chingo- Cux of 126 Spring St., Apt. 2 was charged with illegal sexual contact of a victim younger than 16 years old and first- degree sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 years old by an actor who is more than two years older.

Police said Chingo-Cux was arrested on Meadow Street.

He was due to appear in court Monday and his bond is $100,000.

Follow The Chronicle on Twitter-@ thechroniclect.