Man faces cruelty, other charges after sex assaults, beatings in New Britain, warrant says

A Hartford man is set to appear in court next week after what New Britain police say was a brutal night of repeated beatings and sexual assaults on a woman in their city.

Alvin Y. Abreu, 39, of Allen Place was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and intentional cruelty to persons March 29, police say. He is in custody on $525,000 bail at the Hartford Correctional Center and is due in Superior Court in New Britain April 13.

Abreu’s other charges are disorderly conduct and second-degree larceny.

The attacks happened March 25, police say.

