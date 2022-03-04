Man faces decade in prison after guilty plea

Mar. 3—GOSHEN — Lee Sims, 43, is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Sims, who appeared in court for a hearing Thursday, had been facing multiple drug-related charges stemming from two separate cases, though all but one count, the Level 2 felony, were thrown out as part of a plea agreement accepted by Judge Michael Christofeno Thursday.

As charged, Sims faces one count of dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, a Level 2 felony, stemming from an arrest in Elkhart County back in May of 2019 involving the dealing of methamphetamine with a prior conviction for dealing cocaine.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 2 felony is a minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years. Those convicted of a Level 2 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

Under his plea agreement, Sims will serve 20 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with five years suspended and five years on reporting probation. Of that 15-year prison sentence, 10 years of the sentence will be served at the IDOC, with the remaining five to be served on alternative placement if he is found eligible.

With the acceptance of his plea bargain and guilty plea, Sims' remaining charges were dismissed, and his jury trial previously set for March 7 was vacated.

Sims' sentencing hearing has been set for March 31.

INITIAL HEARING

Also Thursday, Michelle Stineman, 39, Elkhart, appeared in court for her initial hearing. She is facing multiple charges following her arrest in late February.

Stineman's charges include dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.

According to court documents, Stineman was arrested after she had been placed under surveillance. Police said they watched her meet with someone who was thought to be her drug supplier in a vehicle in St. Joseph County.

Story continues

Officers followed Stineman back to the Elkhart area, where she was stopped in her vehicle on the U.S. 20 bypass for an alleged moving violation. A search of Stineman and her vehicle reportedly revealed a suspected package of methamphetamine, multiple cellphones and nearly $10,000 in cash, according to police.

A search the following day of a Morehouse Avenue residence believed to be connected to Stineman's drug activities reportedly uncovered a backpack containing plastic baggies, a digital scale, two handguns and ammo. Two of the baggies contained a white crystal-like substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

During her initial hearing, Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on her behalf and set her jury trial date for Aug. 15.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 2 felony is a minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years. Those convicted of a Level 2 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

For the Level 3 felony, the minimum sentence is three years, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years, along with the possibility of up to $10,000 in fines.

As for the two Level 4 felonies, each carry a minimum sentence of two years, a maximum of 12 years, and an advisory sentence of six years, and the possibility of up to $10,000 in fines.

If convicted on all counts, Stineman could potentially face up to 70 years in prison.