Man faces deportation for fraudulently returning doors at Home Depot to the tune of $300K

PROVIDENCE – A Brazilian national faces deportation after he was convicted of running a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of nearly $300,000, the U.S. attorney for Rhode Island announced Tuesday.

Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 27, formerly of West Hartford, Connecticut, stole and returned merchandise from Home Depot stores in several states, including Rhode Island, amassing and spending $297,332 in store credit, United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a press release.

Costa-Mota ran the scheme for more than eight months from the middle of 2021 until early 2022, hitting 40 stores from Maine to Maryland, Cunha said. He used fake driver's licenses for identification.

Costa-Mota pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence on November 9, 2023, to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, Cunha said.

Costa-Mota ordered to pay restitution to Home Depot

Arrested and detained nearly two years ago, Costa-Mota was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. to time served, three years of federal supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution to Home Depot, according to Cunha.

Costa-Mota will be turned over to Immigration and Custom Enforcement to face deportation proceedings, Cunha said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dulce Donovan and Milind M. Shah, Cunha said. It was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

