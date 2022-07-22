Man faces drug charges after brief pursuit

Jul. 22—VALDOSTA — A brief chase early in the week resulted in a Valdosta man's arrest on drug charges.

At 3:03 a.m. Sunday, July 17, a police officer made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue; when the officer approached the vehicle the driver sped off, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday.

Soon, another officer saw the same vehicle drive into a parking lot in the 1000 block of North St. Augustine Road. The driver fled on foot but officers caught him after a brief pursuit, police said.

An investigation revealed the suspect had possession of more than 27 grams of marijuana, plastic bags and a digital scale commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, along with a handgun. The vehicle the suspect was driving had been reported stolen.

The suspect — described as a 39-year-old Valdosta man — was arrested and charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, felony theft by taking, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

"These officers did a great job continuing to look for this vehicle and investigate this case. They not only were able to get this gun and drugs off the streets but they recovered a stolen vehicle," Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.