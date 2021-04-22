Man faces drug charges after police investigate fight

Apr. 22—A Scranton man faces drug charges after police questioned him about a fight that happened near his home Tuesday.

Thomas P. Misiura, 67, 534 Orchard St., was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, corruption of minors and related charges. He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

City police were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street around 6:15 p.m. for reports of juveniles fighting in the street. They went into Misiura's home to look for one of the juveniles involved and noticed freezer bags, a scale and a vacuum sealer, which officers wrote in charging documents were often used for the sale of drugs.

Police asked Misiura if they could search the home and he agreed, officers wrote in the criminal complaint. They found 18 bags of marijuana in a large pot in the oven, as well as items with suspected marijuana residue.

A juvenile who was also at the home was arrested, too, according to charging documents.

