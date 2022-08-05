Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

Aug. 5—LONACONING, Md. — A Baltimore man faces drug charges after he was stopped by an off-duty Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy Thursday acting on a lookout for the suspect's vehicle.

Breion Akeem Vanzandt was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession (not marijuana), CDS possession with intent to distribute and CDS possession — large amount following the 12:45 p.m. stop in the Lonaconing area.

Authorities said a lookout for Vanzandt's vehicle had been posted by Allegany County dispatchers for alleged reckless operation. That's when the off-duty deputy saw him in the Barton area.

A large amount of suspected fentanyl and marijuana and packaging materials were found when the vehicle was searched, authorities said, adding the fentanyl was destined for Westernport.