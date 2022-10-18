Man faces drug, firearms charges

Oct. 18—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested over the weekend on drug and firearms charges.

At 4:22 a.m. Saturday, police officers patrolling the 400 block of Moody Drive saw people standing around a fire in the front yard of a home, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released Monday.

One of the subjects provided police with a false name and birthdate, police said. When the man was detained, officers claimed they found a handgun and several bags of Alpha-PVP in his possession, police said.

The subject — a 19-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor giving a false name, date of birth or address to a law enforcement officer, police said.

"This was great proactive work by our officers in an area where we have seen an increase in crime. They thoroughly investigated a city ordinance violation, which resulted in a handgun and narcotics being removed from the street," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.