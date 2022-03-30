Man faces drug trafficking charges seven months after arrest on I-77

Ohio State Highway Patrol

A felony drug case pending against a West Virginia man suspected of trafficking in illegal narcotics has been bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court seven months after his arrest on Interstate 77.

Christopher M. Andreano, 41, of Burnsville, W.Va., faces two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felonies, following his arrest by a State Highway Patrol trooper last August.

Andreano was taken into custody by the highway patrol on March 13 and served with an arrest warrant issued by the Cambridge Municipal Court after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in October.

Andreano remains incarcerated in the Guernsey County on a $500,000 bond.

According to reports, a patrol trooper stopped a Toyota Corolla owned by Andreano on Interstate 77 at approximately 1:53 a.m. for a registration violation.

The Corolla was being driven by a 47-year-old female acquaintance who was questioned and released by troopers.

A law enforcement K-9 was requestedand reportedly alerted to the Toyota during an exterior check.

Troopers conducted a probable cause search and reportedly found a bag containing a bulk amount of a white crystal substance suspected to be illegal narcotics inside the Toyota. A second bag containing a white crystal substance suspected to be drugs was reportedly found inside an orange container in the possession of Andreano. Both bags were seized by troopers as evidence.

The felony aggravated drug trafficking charges were filed against Andreano the same day in the municipal court. Bond was set at $100,000 with no 10% allowed and Caldwell attorney Jack Blakeslee was appointed to represent him.

The surety bond was posted by Turoczy Bail Bonds on Sept. 1, along with a personal recognizance bond containing special conditions.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for two days later was continued until Sept. 10 and was continued a second time until Sept. 20. On that date, Andreano failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A week later, Blakeslee contacted the court and requested the warrant be set aside after his client was diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in quarantine, causing him to miss the hearing.

The warrant was canceled after proof of the diagnosis was received by the court and a new preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 22 — a hearing for which Andreano would fail to appear resulting in a new warrant being issued by the court.

Andreano's bond was later changed to $300,000 with no 10% allowed for his multiple failures to appear for hearings. The bond was again modified to its current amount after Andreano was arrested on the warrant and housed in the Guernsey County Jail.

The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 24 and the case was transferred to the common pleas court. It is expected to be presented to a future grand jury.

A profile on the Linked-in website lists Andreano as a self-employed disc jockey.

No other information was available. The case remained under investigation by the patrol's Cambridge post.

