Man faces DUI charge after authorities said he hit pedestrian at I-985 ramp

May 15—A 25-year-old Gainesville man was arrested Saturday on charges of drunk driving and serious injury by vehicle after authorities said he tried to turn onto the Interstate 985 ramp, jumped the concrete median and hit a pedestrian.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Fredi Hernandez was heading south on E.E. Butler Parkway and was trying to turn right onto the 985 southbound on-ramp around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Holbrook said Hernandez "jumped the concrete median and struck" Rochelle King, 56.

King was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, but Holbrook was not aware of King's current condition.

According to the jail log, Hernandez was also charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container and other driving-related offenses.

Hernandez planned to hire an attorney, but no specific attorney information was available Monday, May 15, from Magistrate Court officials.

He remained in the Hall County Jail with an $18,200 bond, according to the jail database.