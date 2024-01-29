Man faces DUI charge after crash kills pedestrian in Tampa, police say

A Seffner man is facing a charge of driving under the influence after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian on Adamo Drive in Tampa early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Mical Scott, 23, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup east on Adamo Drive past 39th Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release. At the same time, police say Pannel Datilus, 24, was walking in the road on Adamo Drive.

Scott struck Datilus with his truck, propelling him forward, the news release states. Responding officers from the Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue performed CPR on Datilus and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

After being evaluated by officers, Scott was arrested on a charge of DUI and booked at a Hillsborough County jail, where records show he was being held Monday on a $500 bond.

Full airbag deployment and heavy damage to the front of his truck suggest that speed may have also been a factor in the crash, and additional charges could be filed, police said in the news release. Scott’s truck was impounded to be processed for evidence.

Eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive were closed to traffic during the investigation. They reopened just before 7 a.m. Monday.