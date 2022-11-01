Man faces DUI charge after crashing with 2-year-old in car, Memphis police say

A man faces multiple charges after crashing his car while allegedly driving drunk with a 2-year-old inside.

On Oct. 31, Memphis Police responded to a scene at I-240 and Lamar, where a man said he was involved in an accident while driving in his Honda Accord.

According to an affidavit, a 2-year-old who was not in a car seat was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

DCS was notified.

The driver, Frank Darby, had slurred speech and was wavering, with a strong smell of an intoxicant coming off him, police said.

Darby told police he had a Klonopin before driving and had one alcoholic drink the night before, records show.

He was taken to Austin Peay Station, where he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

The Honda was towed to the city lot. The vehicle’s tag had expired in September, and Darby did not have proof of insurance, police said.

He’s charged with DUI - Child Endangerment, Violation of Financial Law, Reckless Driving, Violation of Child Restraint Law, and Violation of Vehicle Registration Law.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: