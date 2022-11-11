Man faces DUI manslaughter charge after boy, 10, dies in Tampa motor scooter crash

TAMPA — A 37-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after he caused a crash that led to the death of a 10-year-old boy riding with him on a motor scooter, police said.

Yordanis Leyva was operating the motor scooter about 6:40 p.m. Thursday when he tried to turn into a gas station at 3605 W Hillsborough Ave., according to Tampa police. Leyva made a wide turn, causing the scooter to fall over, according to police.

Leyva and the boy fell into oncoming traffic lanes. The driver of an oncoming vehicle did not see them in time and ran over both of them, police said.

Leyva and the boy were taken to a local hospital, where the boy died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Leyva was at fault in the crash and intoxicated at the time. He was arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license involving a death. He remained hospitalized Friday with serious injuries, police said.

Police said did not release the boy’s name or how he and Leyva knew each other. The Tampa Police Department typically does not release the name of people believed to be crime victims due to Marsy’s Law.