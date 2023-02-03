Man faces extradition from Fayette County

Feb. 2—A man is facing extradition from Fayette County following a morning incident Thursday.

In a press release, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies received notification for a welfare check on two men unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor.

Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to waken the individuals. One of the people proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia into a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants involving dangerous drugs.

Shannon Carte, 53, of Ohio, was transported to Southern Regional Jail for his felony warrants from Cuyahoga, Ohio, and he awaits extradition.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page at Fayette County Sheriff's Department, or they can call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

