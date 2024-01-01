Man faces federal charge after alleged attack on Norfolk Carnival ship

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who allegedly attacked another guest on a Norfolk-based Carnival cruise ship now faces a federal assault charge.

The alleged assault with a lowball cocktail glass happened back in October in the theater of the Carnival Magic, after the victim reportedly told Michael Truman to quiet down.

Federal investigators said in a court filing in December that they have probable cause based on witness statements to arrest Truman, who they say smashed the glass into the victim’s face. He then got on top of the victim and began striking him.

Truman was detained on the ship until the ship got back into Norfolk on October 22. That’s when the FBI and local law enforcement boarded the ship to begin their investigation.

Truman, who repeatedly claimed that he was defending himself, had been drinking and was found with a cut on his hand after the incident, authorities say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.