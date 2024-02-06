Man faces federal charges for illegally flying drone over M&T Bank Stadium during AFC Championship

BALTIMORE - A Pennsylvania man is facing felony federal charges in connection with a drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship Game on January 28.

Matthew Herbert, 44, is being charged for illegally operating a drone during the playoff game, which caused a delay.

"Illegally operating drones poses a significant security risk that will lead to federal charges," said United States Attorney Erek Barron, "Temporary flight restrictions are always in place during large sporting events."

"Operating a drone requires users to act responsibly and educate themselves on when and how to use them safely," said Acting Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office. "The FBI would like to remind the public of the potential dangers of operating a drone in violation of federal laws and regulations. The reckless operation of a UAS in the vicinity of a large crowd can be dangerous to the public, as well as interfere with other law enforcement and security operations."

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, on January 28, the Federal Aviation Administration had put in place a temporary flight restriction ("TFR") for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during the National Football League AFC Championship game, which precluded the flight of any UAS, including flying a UAS under the Exception for Recreational Flyers.

A TFR temporarily restricts certain aircraft, including a UAS, from operating within a three nautical mile radius of the stadium.

According to the Department of Justice, during the game, "the incursion of an unidentified and unapproved drone was deemed a serious enough threat that NFL Security temporarily suspended the game."

Maryland State Police Troopers tracked the movement of the drone directly over the stadium and deployed to the area where the drone landed in the 500 block of South Sharp Street in Baltimore.

Hebert was located at that location and spoke with law enforcement, according to the DOJ.

Hebert told officers that he purchased a DJI UAS in 2021 and used the DJI account to operate the drone. The drone was not registered, nor did Hebert possess a Remote Pilot certificate to operate it.

Hebert allegedly flew the drone approximately 100 meters or higher for approximately two minutes. According to the affidavit, while in flight, Hebert captured approximately six photos of himself and the Stadium and may have taken a video as well.

If convicted, Hebert faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for knowingly operating an unregistered UAS and for knowingly serving as an airman without an airman's certificate.

