Man faces felonies after troopers seize arsenal

Apr. 13—The State Police seized "ghost" guns and charged a Springfield man with several felonies Sunday, April 10.

According to a media release, troopers from the Richfield Springs barracks responded to a 911 complaint of a domestic incident that involved an attempted break-in at a residence on county Highway 54 in the town of Springfield.

Police said an investigation revealed that Kenneth A. Carson, 37, attempted to enter the home of an acquaintance and fired a gun while outside. The police reported no one inside the house was hurt during the incident.

Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations then discovered that Carson was in possession of so-called "ghost" guns — guns without serial numbers — and other firearms.

Carson was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted burglary, a class B felony; second-degree criminal use of a firearm, a class C felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; manufacture of a machine gun, a class D felony; two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.

Carson was processed at the Richfield Springs barracks and transported to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing.

He was remanded by a judge to the Otsego County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $45,000 bond. His next court date was scheduled for May 5 at the Springfield Town Court.

State Police issued a statement, saying that possessing or making privately manufactured firearms without serial numbers is a crime and is a threat to public safety. State Police ask anyone who knows of anyone who is making firearms to contact law enforcement.