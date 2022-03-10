Man faces felony charge in attack on 49ers fan outside playoff game





A man is facing a felony charge over an attack on a 49ers fan outside the NFC championship game at SoFi stadium on Jan. 30.

Bryan Alexis Cifuentes was charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

"We want to continue to ensure that our sporting events are safe for everyone," said Gascón. "We will not tolerate violent behavior at what should have been a joyous occasion for our county."

Video of the incident shows Daniel Luna walking up to Cifuentes, who was with a group of people, and pushing him from behind. Cifuentes then allegedly pushed Luna back as Luna was walking away. As Luna turned around, Cifuentes punched him in the face.

The punch knocked Luna out and he proceeded to fall and hit his head. He was rushed to the hospital and was put in a medically induced coma for weeks.

His lawyer, Jonathan Davis, said he just recently got out of a coma, had to have some of his skull removed and now wears a helmet, NBC News reported.

"He has made a terrific recovery given the prognosis that he had initially, but he has a long road ahead," Davis said.

Gascón's office said Cifuentes fled the scene after the incident occurred.

The video does not show what the two men said to each other before the incident, but Cifuentes's attorney said his client was acting in self defense.

"He feels awful," attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez stated, according to NBC News.

The arraignment for the case is set for Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The Hill has reached out to both attorneys for further comment.