Man faces a felony charge after car crashes into a tree, killing passenger

A man was faces a felony death by a vehicle charge after driving a car that crashed Saturday, killing the passenger.

Raleigh police said in a press release that Daniel Manzano, 22, was driving at a high rate of speed on Highwoods Boulevard early Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle. The car swerved left, crashing into the concrete median. It then crashed head-on into a tree with enough force that the car wrapped around the tree, making contact with the passenger side.

Victor Castellanos Martinez, the 24-year-old in the passenger seat, was taken to the hospital where he later died, the release said.

Manzano was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has also been charged with four misdemeanors — misdemeanor DWI, reckless driving to endanger, speeding and fictitious license plate.