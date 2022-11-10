Man faces felony charge after puppy dies from abuse

Nov. 10—A Manchester man has been charged with a felony for allegedly abusing a 10-week-old puppy that later died from its injuries.

Jose DeJesus Claudio, 49, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with cruelty to animals.

Officers were called to the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester, where the staff told them a woman had brought in a puppy that was whining and yelping loudly and was having seizures, according to a news release.

An investigation determined that the puppy had been hit and shaken. The puppy later died from the injuries, police said.

DeJesus Claudio was arrested later that night.