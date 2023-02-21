Man faces felony charges after being accused of stabbing his father Tuesday on St. Helena

A man was taken to the hospital and his son faces felony charges after the younger man allegedly stabbed his father Tuesday morning on St. Helena Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Smalls, 38, of St. Helena Island, was charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Sheriff’s office deputies were called out to a home on Orange Grove Road around 2 a.m. for a stabbing, said Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When they arrived, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times, allegedly by his son, with a kitchen knife.

The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Viens said.

Assault and battery in the first degree is a felony that can result in up to 10 years in prison, if convicted, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Smalls was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

