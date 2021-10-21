Man faces felony charges in connection with Indiana bank robbery, troopers say

Oct. 21—PLUMVILLE — A Marion Center man accused of robbing a bank in Plumville Borough on Tuesday was arrested after state police found him hiding in the women's restroom at a Dollar General state, authorities said.

State troopers from in Indiana barracks charged Brian Richard Potts, 33, with felony counts of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats. Potts also was charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and drug possession.

Troopers alleged that Potts entered the InFirst Bank on Main Street, handed the teller a note and made off with cash.

Potts fled the bank and troopers said they were a able to get a description of his vehicle. Police searched the area and found the vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General store on nearby Tanoma Road in Rayne Township.

Troopers said they found Potts hiding in the store's restroom. He was arraigned by District Judge Guy Haberl, of Indiana, and was sent to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Troopers from Troop A, Indiana Patrol and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the bank robbery. Troopers did not say how much money was taken.