LANSING – A 40-year-old man faces two felony charges in connection with a domestic incident that resulted in him being shot Thursday morning in Lansing, officials said.

James Ricardo Jefferson was arraigned Friday in 54A District Court on one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and domestic violence, third offense, as well as a misdemeanor count of malicious property destruction, court records show.

A judge set a $30,000 cash bond for Jefferson. It was unclear if he has legal representation.

The alleged assault and shooting happened late Thursday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Regent Street. Lansing police said a man later identified as Jefferson was shot by the victim's son while she was being assaulted.

The woman who was assaulted was treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Jefferson suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and walked into an area hospital for treatment, police said. He was later arrested and taken to the city lockup.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office determined the son was legally justified in shooting Jefferson and won't be charged with any crime, spokesman Scott Hughes said in an email.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction. Domestic violence, third offense, is maximum 5-year felony.

A hearing to determine whether Jefferson should stand trial on the charges is set for April 14.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man faces felony charges following domestic assault, shooting Thursday in Lansing