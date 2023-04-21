Man faces felony charges after lengthy standoff

Apr. 21—MANKATO — The man involved in a nearly two-day standoff with police in Mankato this week faces two felony assault and two felony firearm charges.

Walter Brown, 29, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court after the standoff ended safely Thursday.

Brown was accused of abducting his son from the mother's residence in Mankato on March 24. He resurfaced nearly a month later, leading police to attempt an arrest Tuesday in Mankato.

A criminal complaint states Brown fled from police on foot and fired a gunshot at an officer behind him before holing up in an apartment on Hilltop Lane.

The officer took cover behind a garage and wasn't injured, and he noted children were playing on a nearby playground at the time. Officers reported recovering a spent shell casing from the gun fired outside.

After the standoff concluded with officers from multiple agencies staking out the apartment building for days, Brown and the 2-year-old son, Koran Kory Brown, were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Police searched the apartment that Brown holed up in and recovered two firearms in the bathroom ceiling.

It's unclear whose apartment Brown was in during the standoff. Police haven't provided additional details on the case.

The chase and standoff followed an Aug. 27 incident between Brown and the woman in which she accused him of threatening her and their children with a knife, according to a complaint. He was charged with felonies for second-degree assault, domestic assault and violent threats after the alleged incident.

Brown reportedly told police he was arguing with her but nothing was physical.

He had been previously convicted on domestic violence related charges within the previous 10 years. In December, Brown was charged with violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, or DANCO, related to the past convictions.

A complaint states a Mankato police officer pulled over a vehicle on Dec. 15 after reporting it had no activated headlights or taillights. The driver was a woman who was the petitioner in the DANCO against Brown, while Brown was in the passenger seat.

