Man faces felony charges after police accuse him of assault and robbery in Okatie

Police charged a Burton man after they say he made off with at least five firearms in an armed robbery in Okatie on May 21, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevonne Mccoy, (sic), 20, of Burton was charged with two counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime Friday, jail records show.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded on May 21 to Old Bailey’s Road in Okatie after a man reported he had been robbed at gunpoint, according to Maj. Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office.

The man told police the person that robbed him, who was later identified by police as Mccoy, stole at least five firearms and cash before hitting him in the face. Mccoy allegedly hit the man with his fist and a firearm, resulting in minor injuries, Bromage said.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.