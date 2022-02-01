Man faces felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted a minor in Hardeeville

A Bluffton man faces felony charges of assaulting a minor between 14 and 16 years old after the child’s parents reported the incident to police last month, according to Hardeeville Police.

Jai Morrow, 22, was charged Monday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Jasper County Detention Center’s criminal roster.

The child’s parents reported the assault in early January, according to Lt. Jonah Jenkins. He declined to say how the victim and Morrow knew each other. He also declined to comment on when and where the incident took place other than to say it occurred within the Hardeeville city limits.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is a felony in South Carolina. If convicted, Morrow could face up to 15 years in prison, ordered to pay a fine or both, per the S.C. Code of Laws. Criminal solicitation of a minor is also a felony and carries a 10-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine, or both. Penalties for contributing to the delinquency of a minor include a maximum $3,000 fine and up to three years in prison, or both.

No attorney has been identified yet for Morrow, court records show. As of Tuesday, he was still in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.