Man faces felony charges after shooting gun during road rage incident, deputies say
A man was arrested in Fayette County after deputies say he fired a gun during a road rage encounter.
On Saturday just before 8 p.m., a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area near Highway 92 North and Highway 85 North to a call of a person shooting from a vehicle.
Deputies arrested Jarrod Carter, 22, of Fayetteville, in connection with the shots being fired.
Carter faces two felony charges: possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
He was also charged with an open container violation.
Deputies did not say what led up to the road rage incident.
