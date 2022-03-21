Man faces felony drug possession charges after raid in Cambridge

A city resident is facing multiple felony drug charges after Cambridge police officers executed a search warrant at a Steubenville Avenue residence identified as being the home of his mother.

Drew S. "Termite" Baldwin, 28, is facing single counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony, and possession cocaine, a second-degree felony, filed by investigators on March 17.

Bond for Baldwin was set at $100,000 with no 10% allowed the same day charges were filed in the Cambridge Municipal Court. A personal recognizance bond with special conditions was also ordered by Judge John Mark Nicholson.

Baldwin was placed under supervision by the court's pre-trial/bond program.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Baldwin was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Steubenville Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. on March 15, when officers executed the search warrant.

According to a Cambridge police report, the warrant was obtained based on information obtained from a man who apparently overdosed at a downtown business after allegedly buying the illegal narcotics from Baldwin.

Events leading up to the arrest reportedly started at 12:05 p.m. on March 15 when a caller requested officer check an unidentified man stumbling around inside the store at a gas station on Wheeling Avenue.

On arrival, officers saw several people attending to the man who was lying on the floor. Witnessed said the man appeared to be okay when he entered the business, but soon started to stumble around the store after returning from the restroom.

Police reported the 50-year-old man's breathing was labored. He was also said to be unconscious.

A folded dollar bill with a white, powdery substance was found in the man's pants pocket and police administered 4 milligrams of Narcan.

Officers administered another 2 grams of Narcan after a period of time and another dose was given when medical personnel from United Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire Department arrived to assist the victim.

The unidentified man was then transported to Southeastern Med, where he was later interviewed by police.

Officers said the victim told them he paid $130 for a gram of what he believed to be heroin. He later told police he suspected it was possibly mixed with fentanyl, which may have caused the overdose inside the store.

The information obtained from the victim led detectives to obtain the search warrant after conferring with the investigating officer.

An undisclosed amount of suspected cocaine and fentanyl were seized during the raid. Investigators remained at the scene until just before 5 p.m.

An unidentified 49-year-old woman was also taken into custody by police. She was later released without charges being filed.

No injuries were reported by officers or the occupants inside the residence.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Man faces felony drug possession charges after raid in Cambridge