Editor's note: Boris Bagryanskiy pleaded guilty to criminal confinement, a class A misdemeanor, in this case and, after completing the terms of his agreement, had the record of his arrest expunged. All other charges were dismissed.

A Brooklyn, N.Y., man faces felony sexual assault charges after a woman reported he assaulted her in a dorm room over the summer.

Nineteen-year-old Boris Bagryanskiy faces felony charges of rape, criminal deviate conduct, sexual battery and criminal confinement. He turned himself in at the Monroe County Jail at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman told Indiana University police that Bagryanskiy sexually assaulted her a dorm room at Willkie South the evening of July 3.

The woman told police that she, Bagryanskiy and another male acquaintance had been hanging out in Bagryanskiy’s room, when the second man left to retrieve something. When he returned and started knocking on the door, the woman reported Bagryanskiy grabbed her by the waist, pushed her and blocked her access to the door.

The woman told police that she was then sexually assaulted several times in the dorm room, according to a probable- cause affidavit on the case.

She said she told her parents what happened, they contacted IU’s Sexual Assault Crisis Center and encouraged her to speak with police. After an initial interview with police on July 7, the woman went to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for a sexual-assault examination.

In a police interview, Bagryanskiy reported that the woman first told him she did not want to have sex with him, and at other times, the woman “went with it.”

Bagryanskiy was released from the jail Tuesday night after posting a $20,000 surety, $500 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Man faces felony sexual assault charges in IU case