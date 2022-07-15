Man faces firearms charge

Jul. 15—VALDOSTA — A Douglas man was arrested on firearms and other charges this past week.

Police headed to a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the 1800 block of Chestnut Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers were told the offender was wearing a white shirt and had a firearm. Upon arrival, they found the suspect sitting in a vehicle.

Police told him to get out, and he did, but then he got back in the car and tried to drive off, police said.

When the suspect stopped the car, police told him to get out again, and when he did he was detained without incident. Officers said they found a handgun under the vehicle.

The suspect — described as a 41-year-old Douglas man — is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony terroristic threats, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, police said.

"I am proud of the work of our officers, who showed great patience and verbal techniques, to ensure this offender was taken into custody without incident and recovered the firearm," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.