Man faces first-degree murder charges for suspected DUI wreck that killed 3 in Pueblo West

A man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with an Aug. 26 triple-fatal crash in Pueblo West.

In addition to the first-degree murder charges, Kohen Garrett Kyle, 32, faces three counts each of vehicular homicide — reckless, and vehicular homicide — DUI, as well as one count of child abuse resulting in death.

The charges stem from an incident in the 800 block of N. Purcell Boulevard, when Pueblo County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 2015 BMW 550, allegedly being driven by Kyle, was going southbound on Purcell when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Honda CRV traveling northbound, the PSCO announced in a news release.

The three occupants of the Honda — 56-year-old Marie Quintana, her 12-year-old grandchild, and 48-year-old Jesus Guerrero Lopez — were pronounced dead on scene.

The PCSO alleges Kyle was driving over 100 mph when his BMW crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on.

The impact of the crash caused the BMW to roll, coming to a stop on its top, while the Honda was pushed off the west side of the road, according to the release. The child, who was a backseat passenger, was ejected from the Honda while the two adults remained in the vehicle.

Kyle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses reported seeing the driver of the BMW driving recklessly and passing vehicles on the road prior to the wreck, the PCSO said.

Based on the investigation, the sheriff's office was granted an arrest warrant, which was executed Thursday.

Kyle was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $250,000 bond. A hearing on advisement of rights has not yet been set in the case.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

