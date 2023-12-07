Man faces first-degree murder charge in Lake Worth Beach shooting; money dispute alleged

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A Lake Worth Beach man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting last week, according to Palm Beach County court records.

The sheriff's office late Monday arrested Fredrick Lamar Williams, who turns 26 on Wednesday, in the Nov. 30 death of a man whose body was found in an alley behind a church on the 900 block of South E Street, near Ninth Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach. The body had through-and-through gunshot wounds, according to Williams' arrest report.

The report did not disclose the name or age of the person who died, citing a state constitutional amendment, modeled after California's Marsy's Law, that voters approved in 2018. It allows crime victims and their families to withhold their names from public reports.

During a hearing Tuesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele assigned Williams an attorney from the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office and ordered that he be held without bail. As a matter of policy, the public defender's office does not comment on active cases.

Shooting victim may have been robbed for money, PBSO says

The PBSO report did not disclose where the shooting victim lived, other than to say it was about an hour's drive from where his body was found. One person told investigators the victim may have been bragging about having money and was possibly the target of a robbery. The report indicates Williams and the victim were acquaintances.

Williams reportedly called 911 two days after the shooting to report that he was able to identify the man who died. He told investigators the man had visited him at about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and then drove to an unknown location north of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach to pick up checks.

The investigation revealed that Williams and others were allegedly involved in a check-fraud scheme, the report said. One person who knew the man who died told investigators the man was supposed to be meeting Williams in Lake Worth Beach to "do whatever they were doing."

On the same day that detectives first spoke to Williams, the victim's father contacted PBSO seeking information about his son's whereabouts.

The father told investigators one of his son's friends called him that morning to report that the son had been murdered in Palm Beach County. The man said Williams also called him that morning, at which time he learned about the alleged check fraud scheme.

Blood found in car abandoned during traffic stop, investigators say

The arrest report said Williams indicated he and the man's son had traveled to the Naples area on the night of Nov. 29 to pick up checks, then returned to the east coast between 4 and 5 a.m. Nov 30.

Surveillance-camera video showed the victim leaving his neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m., presumably to travel to Lake Worth Beach to meet Williams, who lives less than a mile from the alley where the body was found, the arrest report said.

Williams reportedly said his acquaintance was in the company of a person he did not know when the acquaintance arrived in Lake Worth Beach.

Investigators say the victim at some point entered Williams' vehicle. Surveillance-cameras captured Williams' Nissan Altima traveling in the direction of the alley where the victim was found, the report said. Detectives reportedly recovered the vehicle as Williams fled on foot from a traffic stop.

Upon inspection, they observed a blood-like substance on the front passenger seat and three bullet defects consistent with the victim's through-and-through wounds, the report said.

Investigators say Williams at some point moved the victim's Toyota pickup and then walked back to his residence.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: First-degree murder charge for Lake Worth man after body found in alley