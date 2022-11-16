Man faces first-degree murder charge in connection with fatal I-55 crash near Springfield

An Auburn man involved in a fatal wrong-way collision on Interstate 55 near Springfield on Nov. 8 now has been charged with first-degree murder.

A Sangamon County grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Shane Jason Woods, 44, on Wednesday.

Woods also has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Lauren Wegner, 35, of Clayton, North Carolina, died when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods' vehicle in the southbound lanes near mile marker 88. Woods, who had been stopped earlier by Divernon police, was going north on the interstate.

Woods, also known as Shane Castleman, pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. He was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Jan. 13, 2023.

Shane Jason Woods

Woods remains in the custody of the Sangamon County jail on a $2 million bond.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright was expected to meet the media later Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, Illinois, faces first-degree murder charge