Man faces up to five years in attempted arson, shooting deal

Apr. 6—A man who was accused of conspiring to set fire to a woman's car on Charter Oak Street in Manchester in January 2022 — then fire shots toward her — has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted only of criminal possession of a firearm and violating a family violence protective order.

Jahzaun Clarke, 26, who has listed an address on Highland Avenue in Vernon, faces a prison sentence up to a five years when Judge David P. Gold sentences him June 14, court records show. But Clarke's public defender, Laura E. Bryll, will have the right to argue for a sentence as short as the two-year mandatory minimum for criminal possession of a firearm.

Whatever prison term Clarke receives is likely to be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of five or more additional years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Clarke wasn't convicted of two major charges he was facing, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson. The assault conspiracy charge carries up to 20 years in prison.

The gun conviction stemmed from the discovery of a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol in Clarke's car during a police search on Jan. 18, 2022, the day of the attempted arson and shooting incident. He was subject to a family violence protective order that prohibited him from possessing weapons, including firearms at that time, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Joseph N. Davis.

Clarke accepted the gun conviction under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction.

In a separate case, he was convicted of violating the protective order the same day.

In addition to those cases, Clarke has nine criminal cases and eight motor-vehicle cases pending in Hartford Superior Court, online records show. The charges in those cases include assaulting public safety personnel and several counts of selling narcotics or possessing drugs with the intent to sell them.

Because the practice in Hartford Superior Court is to plea bargain all of a defendant's cases together, all those cases are likely to be dropped when Clarke is sentenced on the gun and protective-order violation charges.

A 23-year-old woman told police after the shooting that Clarke had been texting her that evening, seeking return of a car she had sold about two weeks earlier, Davis reported.

She said she saw Clarke's car come toward her, then saw someone get out of the back seat "with a bottle that looked like it was on fire." She said the man, wearing all black clothes and a ski mask, ran toward her house and threw the bottle toward her car. It fell short and smashed on the ground before the man ran back to the car, which drove off.

She said Clarke then phoned her and said, "You gonna die."

About 30 minutes later, the woman said, she was in her car when she heard about four or five shots. She said she followed Clarke's car onto the highway but stopped when there was more shooting from his car.

Later that day, members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force stopped Clarke's car in the Hawley Street area. He was arrested on the protective-order violation charge, and police served two search warrants on his car, one stemming from a drug investigation and the other from the attempted arson and shooting case.

The second search led to seizure of the gun, a black ski mask, a red gasoline container, and two lighters, Davis reported.

Clarke has been held in lieu of high bond since that day, online records show.

