Man faces gun charges after 3-hour standoff at Millville home

MILLVILLE — A 38-year-old man faces multiple firearm charges after allegedly using a gun during a three-hour standoff at his Millville home with a local SWAT team and three police departments late Sunday.

Police said they believed Justin Taylor, of 330 Chestnut Hill Road, was intoxicated while making threats to use a gun starting sometime before 10 p.m.

Taylor stepped outside several times, firing his gun as officers from the Millville, Blackstone and Mendon police departments tried to calm him over the phone.

Taylor surrendered around 2 a.m., after a local SWAT team responded to the scene and negotiated with Taylor, police said.

Taylor faces multiple charges, among them assault and battery on a family member, three counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, among others.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Millville man faces charges after armed standoff with police