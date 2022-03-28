Man faces gun, drug charges after Independence police pursuit on I-70: prosecutors

A 28-year-old man who allegedly fled from Independence police on Saturday in a stolen car with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine and an AR-style rifle inside is facing federal charges, according to a newly filed criminal complaint.

Davon R. Williams is accused of unlawful weapons charges and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, federal prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri announced Monday.

According to an affidavit filed by an Independence police detective, police were conducting a surveillance operation at the Hometowne Studios apartments complex at 14800 E. 42nd Street in Independence. Officers were watching an orange Hyundai that had been reported stolen.

Williams and a woman, who is not charged, were allegedly seen getting into the orange Hyundai and trying to leave the area. Police tried to stop the vehicle but Williams allegedly maneuvered away and got on Interstate 70.

Court papers say police officers ended the pursuit as Williams was allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway. A large cloud of dust was later seen coming from the side of the highway and the stolen vehicle was left on the side of the road. Williams was later found walking west on U.S. 40 Highway and arrested after he allegedly attempted to flee from the officer.

During that encounter, court papers say Williams was shot in the elbow with a Taser and held in a neck restraint until he lost consciousness. He was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and determined to be fine, a detective wrote in the federal complaint.

Inside the stolen vehicle police found more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, an AR-style rifle with no serial number and roughly 2 kilograms of marijuana, according to court records. Police also found a handgun and cocaine in a black backpack allegedly belonging to Williams.