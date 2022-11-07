Man faces hate crime charge in alleged assault on student

Nov. 6—CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is now facing a federal hate crime charge in an alleged assault on an Asian-American student at the University of Cincinnati last year.

Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney's office in the southern district of Ohio said.

Federal prosecutors said the victim was outside on a campus street preparing to go for a run in August of last year when a man began directing racial comments and threats at him while referring to the COVID-19 virus, including "Go back to your country ... You brought the kung flu here ... You're going to die for bringing it."

The indictment alleges that he then punched the victim on the side of the head, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car. The victim's injuries included a minor concussion and facial lacerations, prosecutors said.

Johnson, arrested in a parking lot near a recreation center, pleaded guilty in Hamilton County municipal court in October of last year to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation and was sentenced to 360 days in county jail, federal prosecutors said.

A message seeking comment was sent Sunday to the federal public defender representing Johnson on the hate crime charge.