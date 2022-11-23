Man faces hate crime charges after firing shots outside South Tampa bar, police say

TAMPA — A 30-year-old man is facing hate crime charges after he used a racist slur in a South Tampa bar and then fired multiple shots into the air while shouting “white power” as he drove away, police said.

Dustin McCann was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the incident at the SoHo Saloon a night earlier, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at the bar at 410 S Howard Ave. Police said security removed McCann from the bar for causing a disturbance by repeatedly using a racist slur toward a Black security guard.

Shortly after, McCann got into his vehicle parked in a lot across the street and fired multiple gunshots while yelling “white power” as he drove away, according to police.

Police got a warrant for McCann’s arrest on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. He was arrested Tuesday with the help of the Arcadia Police Department.

All of the charges will be enhanced under a Florida hate crime law that increases penalties for crimes committed while showing prejudice, police said. Under the law, third degree felonies such as aggravated assault with a firearm are reclassified to second degree felonies.