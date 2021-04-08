Man faces home improvement contract violations in Glastonbury

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Apr. 8—GLASTONBURY — Police charged a man this week with violating home improvement contract requirements and breaking a law requiring certain notices in sales agreements reached during home solicitations.

Jose Velez, 33, of 89 Bissell St. in Manchester was arrested Tuesday and released on a promise to appear June 2 in Manchester Superior Court, police said.

"This incident involved completing home improvement work without a proper license," police said.

Both charges Velez is facing are misdemeanors. Violating home improvement contract requirements carries up to six months in prison, while violating the contract notice requirement carries up to three months.

