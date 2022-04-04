Man faces judge in off-duty Edmonds officer’s killing
A 58-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an Edmonds police officer on the Las Vegas Strip made an initial appearance before a judge who scheduled his next court date next month.
Freddy Allen spoke in court Monday only to acknowledge that he faces a murder charge. He was not asked to enter a plea.
Allen is being held without bail ahead of his next court date May 4.
He is accused of killing Edmonds Police Officer Tyler Steffins following an argument late March 26 about Steffins petting another man’s dogs.
Allen’s appointed public defender declined to comment after Monday’s brief court hearing.
