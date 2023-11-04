Man faces up to life in prison for Daytona Beach-area shooting that paralyzed teen

A 21-year-old Daytona Beach-area man will be facing life in prison when he is sentenced for shooting two teenagers, leaving one paralyzed.

Trequan Braswell was found guilty on Friday by a jury of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Braswell will be sentenced on Nov. 29 by Circuit Judge Karen Foxman.

The shooting took place on April 1, 2022, in the 1300 block of Westwood Drive near Daytona Beach, investigators said.

The incident began when Braswell’s then 13-year-old brother got in an argument with a then-15-year-old male.

The 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother walked down the street to where the 13-year-old was and the 13-year-old called his brother, Braswell, for help.

Braswell got in a fighting stance and the 16-year-old punched Braswell. Braswell then ran to where his girlfriend was, got a gun and started shooting.

The 15-year-old was shot three times but recovered. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

