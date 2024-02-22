Man faces life in prison after jury convicts him of sexually assaulting children

Feb. 22—TAZEWELL, Va. — A man is facing life in prison plus 75 years after a circuit court jury convicted him of felonies including aggravated sexual battery of a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

A jury in Tazewell County Circuit Court found Joshua Adam Keen, 41, of Richlands, Va. guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and one count of forcible sodomy of a child under 13 years of age, J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney, said Thursday.

Keen also pleaded guilty to escaping custody after being transported to an area hospital and running out the door. He remained at large for almost a year.

Kati Asbury, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney and Brandon Goins, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney, presented evidence to the jury over two days detailing Keen's victimization of two children, Plaster said. The trial concluded Wednesday when the jury found Keen guilty.

Sentencing is set for May 30 in the Tazewell County Circuit Court.

Keen is facing a mandatory life sentence plus another 75 years in prison.

Asbury presented testimony from multiple witnesses including law enforcement, the victims, and a family member of one of the victims, that supported the Commonwealth's case against Keen, Plaster said. The defendant asserted his Constitutional right to not testify or call witnesses on his behalf. Ultimately, the jury found the victim's and witnesses' testimonies to be credible and found the defendant guilty of all charges, Plaster said.

"I would like to thank all of the agencies involved with investigating this case and the many hours dedicated to ensuring justice was served. I am especially thankful for the bravery of these young children for coming forward and trusting the process. I am also thankful for the jury's findings and believing them," Asbury said.

"I too am thankful for the dedication of our outstanding law enforcement officers that are committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Tazewell County, especially our precious children. I am satisfied with the jury's decision in this case and am honored that these children placed their faith in us to help them through this traumatic time," Goins said.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Office along with Richlands Police Department and the Virginia State Police investigated the case. Multiple agencies assisted in locating Keen after the escape.