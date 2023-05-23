Man faces life in prison for multiple cases, including assaulting, using a taser on deputies

May 23—A man who stabbed a woman throughout her upper body was sentenced to a life term Monday, but still faces additional years in prison for a pending case in which he was convicted of assaulting Kern County Sheriff's deputies, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Joshua Molina was sentenced to 25 years to life, plus 14 years after a Kern County jury convicted him of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the stabbing case.

A woman and her friend agreed to give Molina a ride home after a get-together in February 2020. Molina sat behind them and began stabbing the victim over her face, neck and her head with a knife, the DA's office wrote. The victim grabbed the knife, but Molina attacked her with his fists, the office wrote.

A person heard the attack and pointed a firearm at Molina, which caused him to stop and leave the area, the news release said.

Molina was also convicted of 13 felonies in a separate, unrelated case in which he assaulted sheriff's deputies while at the Kern County jail. Five deputies were involved, with one getting tasered by Molina once the defendant grabbed the weapon and used it against him, the DA's office wrote.

A sentencing hearing in this case is set for June 1.