Man faces life in prison for sneaking 312 pounds of meth into Kern by hiding it in furniture

Jan. 23—A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine in Kern County after police found 312 pounds of the drug hidden inside furniture delivered to Delano.

Edgardo Rosales-Andrade, 26, of Paramount was with Pedro Alegra when a cargo truck with 312 pounds of meth rolled into Delano as law enforcement agents tracked it, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California said.

After serving a search warrant, officers found the meth inside the furniture and more in Alegra's residence. The Bakersfield Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Patrol officers seized 372 pounds of meth, the news release said.

Alegra was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possessing with an intent to distribute methamphetamine after pleading guilty June 17 of last year.

Rosales faces a life sentence in prison and a $10 million fine, the news release added.