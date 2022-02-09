Man faces mandatory prison time following drug pleas

Feb. 8—LIMA — A Lima man made a promise to a local judge on Tuesday that will be impossible to keep, but the spirit of that vow nonetheless was well-received.

Moments after pleading guilty to three felony charges related to the possession and distribution of illicit narcotics, Santana Gipson told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed, "You'll never have to see me in this courtroom again."

While Gipson technically will have to appear before the judge at least one more time — when he is sentenced on March 14 — Reed seemed to admire the 31-year-old's determination to set his life on the right track once he is released from prison.

"I hope you're right," the judge said.

Gipson was indicted on several drug charges by a grand jury in April of 2021 and January of 2022. According to court records, on Feb. 10, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, served a search warrant at 4865 Dutch Hollow Road in Allen County. Gipson had previously been identified as the owner of the home.

During the search, investigators found a digital scale covered in suspected drug residue, drug paraphernalia and clear plastic bags containing in excess of 100 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Gipson entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree felony charges of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and the aggravated possession of drugs — methamphetamines.

He also pleaded guilty to an amended first-degree felony charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, which requires a mandatory prison sentence of between three and 11 years.

Through his guilty plea, Gipson also agreed to forfeit $5,787 to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and to pay $1,500 in restitution to the task force.

The plea meant the Lima man avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to begin starting March 1.