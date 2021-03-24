Man faces more than 40 years in sex crimes case

Mar. 24—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing more than 40 years in prison after being charged with having sex with a juvenile female

Anthony Michael Dube, 37, who was listed homeless, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault. Each count carries a possible term of one to five years in prison.

He is also facing two felony counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

Each count of this charge carries a possible term of 10 to 20 years in prison.

An investigation began on Feb 25 after a forensic interview was conducted at Child Protect of Mercer County with a juvenile female.

The female stated during the interview that Dube had shown her pornography on his cellphone, according to Detective Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The juvenile "described the pornography as videos depicting men and women.

The juvenile then told interviewers that when she was 12, "Dube started asking her if she wanted to have sex, and "provided detail of the first time it happened at the age of 12," Sommers said.

She later described another occurrence when she was older, stating that it happened when she and Dube were hunting on property in Mercer County.

Dube was being held Tuesday at the Southern Regional Jail. Bond had been set at $100,000 surety or cash.

