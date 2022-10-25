Man faces more domestic assault charges

Oct. 25—MANKATO — After having stalking, domestic assault and drug charges filed against him in September, a Mankato man now faces additional domestic assault charges related to an incident Friday.

Michael Dean Olson, 36, had a domestic abuse no contact order issued against him after the September incident, which made it unlawful for him to have direct or indirect contact with the woman who accused him of assaulting her.

A criminal complaint states the woman was smoking outside her residence Friday when Olson grabbed her, dragged her inside, punched and choked her. Officers said they saw red scratches on her neck.

The woman told them she fought him off with a hammer before going to the emergency room for treatment.

The latest charges against Olson include a felony for domestic abuse by strangulation and misdemeanor for violating the no-contact order and domestic assault.

