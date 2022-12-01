Man faces murder, attempted murder charges after deadly shooting in front of Memphis businesses

A man faces first-degree murder and other charges after another man died from a shooting in front of several Memphis businesses.

On Oct. 30, four men were standing outside of the Smoke Lab in the 2900 block of Park Avenue.

A 2006 red Dodge Durango with Tennessee tags pulled up, and bullets began flying at all four men, according to an affidavit.

All four were shot, and one was critically injured. That person was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other three were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two witnesses told police that they were with the driver of the Durango and four other men, including Joseph Keohavong, 18, inside the vehicle in a neighborhood just north of the location on Park.

The witnesses said all the men were armed with guns, according to the affidavit.

The men allegedly talked about strategies to shoot the victims on Park.

The witnesses said they got out of the car and saw the driver go south on Shotwell Street about 200 yards, then turn into the parking lot on Park.

That’s when they heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Surveillance video from a barber shop captured the shooting.

Vehicle information from the cameras showed the driver’s information and the Durango registered to his address.

According to police, they found the Durango parked in the driveway.

Surveillance showed the vehicle pulling into the driveway the morning of the shooting at 2:50 a.m.

Five men, including Keohavong, were seen getting out of the car.

On Nov. 2, a juvenile involved in the incident turned himself into law enforcement after seeing a Crime Stoppers photo of himself, according to the affidavit.

He identified the other suspects involved in the shooting.

Keohavong is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, records show.

He surrendered to authorities in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

