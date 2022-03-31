Man faces murder charge in 2012 Cal City disappearance

Mar. 31—Restful sleep has escaped Sheri Smith for roughly 10 years, but she said Wednesday she recently had a peaceful night after hearing the California City Police Department arrested a man in connection to her daughter's disappearance 10 years ago.

"I actually slept because ... I know that justice is coming," the 63-year-old said. "I know that my daughter is coming home."

Jose Lara, 60, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Smith's daughter Desiree Thompson, 30. Lara appeared in court, but his hearing was continued to April 6, said Kristin Davis, a spokeswoman for the Kern County Superior Court.

Thompson, a mother of four, was last seen Jan. 7, 2012, leaving her residence on 68th Street in California City, according to the California City Police Department.

A search of a residential backyard in California City led police to find as-yet unidentified human remains in a shallow grave after executing a search warrant Friday in the 20300 block of 86th street, according to the CCPD news release. Lt. Jesse Hightower wrote in an email the search warrant was executed in relation to Thompson's disappearance.

"A search of the residence revealed evidence of a possible homicide," the news release said.

Hightower declined to answer questions regarding the search warrant. The investigation is ongoing pending the identification of the human remains, the news release said. The Kern County coroner's office has not released any identification information about the human remains.

"I don't want the investigation compromised," Hightower wrote. "As the case progresses, more information will be made public."